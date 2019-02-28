Video: Have A Look At The New, Digital Signage-Filled Canadian History Hall

Here’s a preview video put together by Montreal digital signage solutions agency Telecine, who worked with a team on the signage for the the Canadian History Hall, the new signature gallery at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, just across the river from Ottawa.

The hall has 80 digital signage players, 76 screens (18 interactive), 14 projectors and about 2,000 metres of AV cable. This would have been an interesting project for Telecine founder James Fine, who was still a relatively young man when Canada became a nation in 1867.

Telecine worked with Unified Field, SH Acoustics and NLP on the project.