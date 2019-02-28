DSE 2019 Booth Previews: TeamViewer Showing How Its Platform Eases Remote Device Management

TeamViewer – DSE Booth Number 1125

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Managing digital signage can be difficult – TeamViewer provides remote connectivity to control all types of devices from anywhere in the world.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Hundreds of millions of people each week use TeamViewer to manage remote devices and digital signage – you should too.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone that has to manage the content on digital signage – companies, consultants, etc. Also manufacturers of digital signage that are looking for post-sales support solutions that they can use to monitor the health of devices and have the access capability to fix problems remotely.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the first year we are exhibiting at DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be talking to existing manufacturing partners onsite and speaking to prospective partners. We’ll also attend session related to remote connectivity and management.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Mid-week on the expo floor, of course!