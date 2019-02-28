Broadsign Up To 130 People, But Hiring 30 More; Grew 30% In 2018

There’s an interesting piece in the Montreal newspaper La Presse about Broadsign and its CEO/backer Burr Smith. La Presse is a French language publication, but I have just discovered its posts nicely roll over to English language versions.

Among the tidbits and things I kinda sorta mostly knew:

  • Montreal-based Broadsign now has 130 people and has job posts up for 30 more, but is struggling to find people in a city with a solid, media-oriented tech sector.
  • Smith says Broadsign controls 44% of the global market share in outdoor digital signage and sends ads and content to 160,000 screens worldwide.
  • The company has active clients in 55 countries – though 80% of sales are split almost equally between North America and Europe.
  • Sales were up 30% in 2018, and tracking to 40% this year.
  • All profits go back into R&D, Smith says.
  • Smith’s original investment grew out of family money made, originally, owning the Winn-Dixie grocery chain in the southern U.S.

It’s impressive, considering how Broadsign went Chapter 11 not that many years ago.

Here’s a 16:9 podcast interview with Smith from a couple of years ago …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
RT @HighStRetail: OMG, the value of choosing the right YouTube keyframe! @Pharmacy_Times with @laura_d_taylor. #humility Post a worse one i… - 44 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment