DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Bisco Touts One-Stop Shop For Electronic Components And Fasteners

Bisco Industries – DSE Booth Number 1543

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Bisco Industries is a master distributor of electronic components and fasteners. We are authorized for lines such as Southco, Essentra, Panduit, AVK, Acme Industrial Products, Accuride, and Sunon.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Bisco Industries is your one stop shop for all of your electronic component and fastener needs.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Any manufacturer that uses electronic components or Fasteners.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

1

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Any companies that use electronic components or fasteners.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

networking social

