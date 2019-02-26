Theme Hotel Adds Huge Samsung LED Wall Behind Registration Desk

The Fantasyland Hotel at the West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Canada is a large tourist-focused hotel bolted to the side of what was once the biggest shopping center on the planet. It is best known for its bizarro theme rooms – like ones with trucks and igloos or polynesian decor.

Very odd place, though there are lots of normal rooms, as well.

The hotel is part of an overall complex that puts a premium – like the sister Mall of America in Minneapolis – on experience. The theme rooms would definitely be an experience, but more broadly, it starts now at registration, which is now backed by a huge narrow pitch LED wall.

Not sure of the dimension, but it is wide and the pitch looks tight-ish … maybe 2.5MM?

Looks really good, whatever the case. I have seen big LCD video walls behind check-in counters in Vegas, but this is the first I’ve seen of LED with this kind of dimension used at a place that isn’t a mega-resort.