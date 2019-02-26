DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Nexcom Showing Its Industrial Computing Options For Digital Signage

NEXCOM – DSE Booth Number 3248

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

NEXCOM is a leading platform provider that is focused on exceptional customer service and utilizing the latest technology for its intelligent solution offerings.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

NEXCOM is dedicated to enhancing the value of its customers’ businesses through industrial computing solutions, state-of-the-art digital signage technology, and customization services.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

System integrators, software partners, installers, display manufacturers, and onsite service providers.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

10+

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Potential partners and latest technology.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting partners/customers and learning about latest technology.

