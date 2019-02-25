DSE 2019 Booth Preview: AdMobilize Showing How AI Computer Vision Being Used In Real World

AdMobilize – DSE Booth Number 3040

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Over the past few years we have focused on the core technology at our booth (live computer vision demos) to showcase the possibilities. This year we will be adding solution specific demos for DOOH and Retail to describe how AI is being used effectively in those sectors. Of course, we will still have the core computer vision and AI live demos but we also want to focus on how this technology is being used in the real world.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The value that AI can bring to digital signage is no longer a far off idea of the future or a “buzzword”. Many companies are taking advantage of a variety of technologies around analytics and interactivity to create amazing experiences for their clients. AdMobilize intends to showcase this at DSE 2019 with core technology demos and specific applications / solutions.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Most of the interested attendees will be from the DOOH or Retail sectors. These include both large organizations and start up companies. However, we have seen great interest from traditional digital signage & a/v distributors worldwide as well over the years.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 4th year! Each year we see a steady mix of end users, distributors and system integrators walking the show floor.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

If we get a minute, we will be walking the floor to find any new CMS or cool technology companies.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Day 1 of the expo for sure.