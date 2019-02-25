DPAA Changes Venue, Moves Up Date, On Annual Video Everywhere Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association is moving to bigger digs, and also moving up the event date for its annual NYC Video Everywhere Summit.

The annual conference and micro trade show will be held this year on Tuesday, Oct. 15th at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel – the move brought on by a need to accommodate the anticipated record number of delegates, and a waiting list of exhibitors.

The Video Everywhere Summit bills itself as the largest one-day event dedicated to the digitization of out-of-home advertising, including multi-screen engagement and use of mobile/location data. The 2019 Summit is expected to exceed the record 900 delegates who went to the 2018 event last fall.

In 2018, the event was held Oct. 30th, and seems to me it has sometimes been in November.

Sponsorships and experiential exhibit hall space are now available and the DPAA says those generally sell out well before the event date. The new venue for 2019 will accommodate twice as many exhibitors as last year’s Summit, necessitated by a waiting list of companies that were unable to participate because of space restrictions. Noah Klas, DPAA’s VP Membership, is overseeing the sponsorship and exhibit initiative.

The DPAA is also doing a Canada Summit, in May in Toronto.