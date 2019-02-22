DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Germany’s Simtec To Show Eye-Catching ScreenFlite Display System

Simtec Systems GmbH – DSE Booth Number 1747

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Simtec Systems is showing its world new and innovative digital signage system called ScreenFLITE. Operators of malls, airports, casinos etc. can make use of the eye-catcher effect by the moving displays to transport their message.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our ScreenFLITE system is taking advantage of the effect that people are instinctively looking at moving objects and it is putting the clients´ advertising, information or message in motion! Due to this effect a huge awareness of the advertising is generated which results in significantly higher advertising revenues compared to standard LED boards!

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Operator of malls, train stations, airports, casinos etc. Every place with a high visitor frequency which is looking for innovative advertising solutions.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We are first time exhibitor.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Alternative products in the range of interactive digital signage solutions.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Don’t know yet. Will tell you after the show. ?