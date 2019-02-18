DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Premier Mounts Shows How Digital Signage Deployed Anywhere Imaginable

Premier Mounts – DSE Booth Number 1918

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Premier Mounts manufactures some of the best display mounts to enable digital signage. We have an engineering division focused around video walls and direct-view LED technology. Most recently, they have created a solution that makes deployment faster and easier to install. Our team is also committed to helping people beyond just manufacturing. Our team of engineers and technical sales advisors can provide guidance and maintenance every step of the way through a project’s lifecycle, no matter how ornate or complex it may seem.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Digital signage is something that is going to be coveted as technology advances over time. When installations of scale are needed throughout different applications, one thing that stays the same is that prime positioning and messaging can drive the most important calls to action. Learning how to mount digital displays in high traffic areas can be accomplished by using quality mounting solutions. Whether you are mounting to walls, ceilings, or custom build structures, Premier Mounts offers solutions that allow for digital signage to be installed anywhere imaginable.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We look for anyone who is interested in learning about the hardware and construction behind the enablement of digital signage. To create a turnkey solution, it is important to know about each and every component going into it. People who know the importance of a strong mounting solution will ensure that their projects are installed with solid foundations.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

11 – There have not been many changes. People tend to check the show out one time and then spec manufacturers into their needs. Some retentionship and a reason for people to attend consecutive years is recommended.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking for the newest displays coming to market from different manufacturers. As a mount manufacturer, we want to be in tune with products where our hardware acts as a necessity for installation.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Getting to connect with partners and seeing what projects are coming up for the rest of 2019. We also enjoy participating and listening to different areas of thought leadership from panel discussions and presentations.

