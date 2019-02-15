DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Videotel Showing User-Friendly, Affordable Digital Signage Options

Videotel Digital – DSE Booth Number 2244

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Videotel is a must see if you are looking for truly industrial grade digital signage media players, commercial grade seamless auto looping DVD players combo DVD/USB/SD players and unique interactive digital signage solutions with touchscreens, LED push buttons and smart motion sensors that detect human distance from a display and provide analytics. We also offer directional sound speakers. Our niche is durability, reliability and the most user friendly and affordable solutions on the market!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Videotel is a must see! If you think digital signage needs to be complex and expensive, think again! If you want a user friendly, cost effective yet reliable and powerful digital signage solutions, then BOOTH 2244 is a 1st priority! We also have an impeccable reputation the industry, not only for our products & solutions but for our exception level of customer service. Come see our digital signage playground of products and solutions in action!

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking to implement or install digital signage solution to educate, inform, entertain, and or lure a person or audience to an area or display to increase dwell time, improve brand awareness and increase sales in ANY market sector.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have newly been showing at DSE for the past three years. DSE is always improving and changing to educate and draw the best of the best in the digital signage space.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Directional sound speakers. Other equipment that plays nicely with our products and solutions. Of course, we are always keeping an eye on the up in coming and competition.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The part where I get to meet amazing people and learn about their company goals in hopes to work with each and every one of them!

___

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …