DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Advanced Service Technologies Highlights Peace Of Mind Digital Signage Solutions

Advanced Service Technologies – DSE Booth Number 1229

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Every attendee is looking and has their own idea of a full turn-key digital solution but few are truly offering it. As technology facilitators, Advanced Service Technologies has spent decades building non-reselling partnerships with manufacturers, marketing companies, software providers, end users and so on to be able to provide simply the best solutions. From design concept to end-of-life cycle management, AST is a proven facilitator in the digital arena. We do all the leg-work so our customers can focus on growing their business.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Time is precious, so quit wasting yours by trying to manage vendors, research new technology, negotiate and logistically coordinate yourself into a corner. Again, we have spent decades forming valuable partnerships to bring you top solutions and peace of mind. Service is our name and our game for over 22 years. … if you’re really looking to lure customers and offer mind-blowing experiences that will spread like fire, swing by Booth #1129, to “Experience the difference” and let us show you how we are “Advancing service through technology”.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Manufacturers, Distributors, Integrators, Marketing Firms, End Users

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been showing for two years and have seen a dramatic increase in brand awareness and of course, revenue. More and more digital signage players are seeming to attend/exhibit at this show, we couldn’t be happier with the attendee list.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Technology to enhance the customer experience. 25% of brick-and-mortar locations are closing in the next five years, it’s a fact. Once we have worked with our customers to re-evaluate their footprint, the next step is to research ways to enhance the in-store experience. Therefore, we are actively searching for products and solutions to help retailers lure customers back into their stores, all the while showing retailers ways to help pay for their new technology.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We are looking forward to meeting up with our customers, attending seminars, acquiring more certifications, after-hours mixers and of course networking!!!

___

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …