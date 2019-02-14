Missed ISE?: This Futuresource Report Gives A Solid Tech Rundown, And It’s Free

If you were unable to get to Integrated Systems Europe, but very badly want and need to know what all was shown and demo’d there, you are in luck.

The market research/consultancy firm Futuresource had several people fanned out in the many halls of the Amsterdam RAI, and has produced a comprehensive 63-page report on all the tech on show.

There is really solid summary work done on projection, flat panel displays and LED, and some interesting insights. I did not know, for example, that the super-duper extremely narrow bezel LCDs being shown have breakage issues. It seems the sub 1mm bezel displays look amazing when joined together, but those super-thin frames are very fragile.

The report also has a vendor by vendor breakdown for the top tier companies, running through what all was showed.

Not as good as being there, but this won’t lighten your wallet on airfares, hotels and meals, or require you to shiver though early February Amsterdam.

This is the link: https://www.futuresource-consulting.com/free-content-analysis/professional-av-downloads/