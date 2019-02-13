Visix, RDM Add New Compact Digital Signage Media Players To Line-Ups

Compact media players is still a thing in digital signage, though it could be argued they got small enough a decade ago, and going even smaller is not all that critical.

A couple of well-established companies that are not doing the smart display/system on chip player thing have made recent announcements about their new teeny to compact media boxes.

Atlanta-based Visix has added a new Nano player that measures just 2.75 inches square, but has enough power under the teeny hood to do reliable 1080p playback.

“This is our smallest player yet, and it can fit anywhere,” says Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer. “Our customers are looking for compact, economical solutions for their signage installations. This is a perfect player for less video-intensive applications, that still demand highly reliable performance.”

The Nano player is the company’s smallest and most affordable media player, though it has 64GB eMMC storage. It has an Intel processor, as does this next one.

Sarasota, FL-based Real Digital Media has debuted the Z8350 – which has an anodized aluminum housing and fanless design, solid state storage, built-in WiFi, and runs on Ubuntu Linux. It has an expected Mean Time Between Failures of more than 50,000 hours, which is 5+ years at 24/7.

It is bigger than the Visix unit, but also more ruggedized for harsh environments like QSR.