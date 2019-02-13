DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Adomni Showcasing Audience-Based DOOH Targeting

Adomni

DSE Booth # 2634

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

To see the latest digital out of home technology, including audience based targeting. To learn about the new Adomni Ad Marketplace for BrightSign. To view an ad-enabled 65” display Electric Vehicle Charging kiosk, with audience data measurement included

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The future of DOOH is now. Easy, automated buying and audience targeting and measurement are now available on adomni.com. Any media operator/owner running BrightSign or BroadSign systems can generate new revenue by listing their screens on Adomni.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Digital signage owners/operators looking to generate new revenue streams. Owners/operators of digital screens looking for a new cloud-based CMS and media player suite that is easy to use and affordable.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our third year. We have seen increased traffic and more interest in DOOH each year. Cloud-based systems, programmatic platforms and audience intelligence software are on-trend.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

New offerings from hardware manufacturers and other CMS platforms.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The first day on the expo floor is always active and engaging.

