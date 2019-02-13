16:9 DSE Mixer Registration Now Open – Act Fast Or Miss Out

The venue is booked, artwork in progress, ticketing page up and sponsors lined up for the 10th – yeah, the 10th – 16:9 DSE Mixer on March 26th in Las Vegas.

Each year, if this is new to you, I host a cocktail party for about 400 industry friends. It has become the unofficial kick-off to Digital Signage Expo week, and a very hot ticket. Some years, tickets have disappeared in less than a day.

It is a free event, and done early enough in the evening that there is still time for a business dinner, or time at the tables you can spend convincing yourself that gambling is easy and lucrative.

The mixer happens because of sponsors, and this year the event sponsors are all 2018 event returnees. The sponsors are shown below.

If you want to attend, act fast by registering here: https://dsemixer2019.eventbrite.com