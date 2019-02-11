STRATACACHE Centralizes Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Ops In New Singapore Head Office

STRATACACHE says it is opening a new Asia-Pacific headquarters for its group of digital signage companies in Singapore – 3,100 sq. feet in an office block to house sales, marketing, development, services and customer support in the region.

All offices will report up to Manish Kumar, the Managing Director and SVP of Asia­-Pacific Operations. In that region, the focus is on the CMS software Scala.

“Scala has built significant brand recognition as the flagship digital signage platform in the region, and there is significant potential for further growth in 2019 – by providing our clients in Asia-­Pacific with intelligent marketing technology solutions found across the STRATACACHE family,” says Chris Riegel, CEO. “By moving the regional center of gravity to Singapore, we are streamlining operations and ensuring we’re better serving our customers.”

“The STRATACACHE family of companies globally had a very profitable 2017-2018. Manish and team have orchestrated a tremendous turnaround in India and throughout Asia-Pacific, starting with services and solutions to the Scala client base,” adds Riegel, who sees that region as the real growth engine for his company, based on demographics and fast-rising economies.