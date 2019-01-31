User Data Drives Spotify DOOH Campaign On Listener Interests And Habits

This is an interesting, data-driven campaign put together by the UK’s Grand Visual for the streaming music service Spotify – using digital boards to show the much-varied musical tastes and listening habits of subscribers.

The campaign creative features things like a user’s profile picture alongside a breakdown of how they have listened to music in 2018. The live data was managed and distributed to media owners via OpenLoop.

The popular end of year marketing campaign – called Wrapped – was booked in multiple global markets – like  UK, USA, Canada, France and Australia. 7,640 people had their profile breakdown featured in the campaign.

As always, I like when data helps drive relevant creative. Not a Spotify customer, but if I was, I doubt many viewers would make sense of a playlist that goes from Pearl Jam to Yo-Yo Ma, and back.

