Projection Mapping Finds New Application On Event Dining Tables

Projection mapping from above on to dining tables is a concept that’s been kicking around for a few years, as a novel twist for a restaurant. But it is not exactly something one sees all over.

A new company called WeMapping is hoping to make that concept much more widespread – and is wisely, I think, focused on the events sector.

The idea and experience is being developed at Espacio Harley, a popular spot for staging all kinds of events in Madrid, and marketed as table mapping.

With table mapping, says PR from projector firm Christie, you can project any kind of 3D images onto a table, changing colors and bringing the food, the dishes and the very table itself to life. WeMapping has put together a visual show based on different themes that enhance the actual gastronomic experience for a maximum of 200 guests.

The BMotion AV services company is using 22 ceiling-hung Christie laser projectors to deliver the experience, using content developed by BMotion. The set-up and media can be adapted to meet the individual needs and requirements of each specific event and brand, depending on the number of guests, the available time and the format.

WeMapping was dreamed up by three companies – MICE Catering, Espacio Harley and BMotion.

At the venue, BMotion is the tech and creative partner, with video-mapping customized to the individual occasion.

I think this has legs in the event space, as opposed to individual restaurants. Big corporate, charity and awards dinners, as well as weddings, cost a fortune, so the cost of this would just add to the pile, and probably not stand out. The partners can spread the capital cost over the many events it runs, and probably recoup it pretty quickly.

The content, done well, would have a nice element of surprise and whimsy.