15 Final Admission Tickets Open Up For Next Week’s 16:9 ISE2019 Mixer

Scrubbing the registration list revealed some people registered twice or several times for next week’s 16:9 ISE Mixer in Amsterdam, so that has opened up 15 final tickets for the event.

Tickets are free but you have to register via Eventbrite. The registration page is here. You complete the general registration form, not the sponsor one, which requires a code word I am not giving you.

The event is Feb. 6th, 4 to 6 pm, right at the RAI (the trade show venue). IAdea and Samsung are the event’s sponsors. Both have big booths at ISE. Samsung, more accurately, has a building (the RAI has 15+ halls/buildings).

For those unfamiliar with 16:9 Mixers, it is an opportunity to network and have a much-welcomed happy hour beer or glass of wine. The crowd will, I assume, be heavily digital signage and, because drinks are free, riddled with free-loading Canadians.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
15 Final Admission Tickets Open Up For Next Week's 16:9 #ISE2019 Mixer https://t.co/o5Cdlw9BDu https://t.co/id7HOV3AqP - 38 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment