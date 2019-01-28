15 Final Admission Tickets Open Up For Next Week’s 16:9 ISE2019 Mixer

Scrubbing the registration list revealed some people registered twice or several times for next week’s 16:9 ISE Mixer in Amsterdam, so that has opened up 15 final tickets for the event.

Tickets are free but you have to register via Eventbrite. The registration page is here. You complete the general registration form, not the sponsor one, which requires a code word I am not giving you.

The event is Feb. 6th, 4 to 6 pm, right at the RAI (the trade show venue). IAdea and Samsung are the event’s sponsors. Both have big booths at ISE. Samsung, more accurately, has a building (the RAI has 15+ halls/buildings).

For those unfamiliar with 16:9 Mixers, it is an opportunity to network and have a much-welcomed happy hour beer or glass of wine. The crowd will, I assume, be heavily digital signage and, because drinks are free, riddled with free-loading Canadians.