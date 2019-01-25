Giant LED Banner Starts Revolving In Famed Kuala Lumpur Mall

This is what’s touted to be the world’s largest double-sided LED display, a revolving ad banner in a six-storey shopping mall at the base of the famous Petronas twin skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The banner is a 4.7mm pixel pitch, 19-foot wide by 33.5-foot high NanoLumens screen that rotates 359 degrees (I’m guessing it rotates almost completely clockwise, then counter-clockwise, and so on.

The screens went into the Suria KLCC Shopping Mall via local integrator EWBS in a matter of days. “The Centre Court area of the Suria KLCC mall is booked for brand demonstrations and events almost 365 days a year,” explains Dave Merlino, VP Sales for NanoLumens. “So EWBS was given only a 10-day window to complete this installation.”

From the press release:

That included the double-sided display and the rotation system equipment, along with the aforementioned hoist system to move the display up and down, not only for maintenance purposes, but also for those popular product demonstrations on the mall’s Centre Court floor from time to time.

“We not only delivered a unique and high-quality double-sided display, but we delivered a turnkey solution for the Suria KLCC mall, and we did it all in ten days,” Merlino said. “All of these upscale brands are engaging with hundreds of thousands of visitors to this iconic location every day with a very unique, versatile and safe display solution from NanoLumens.”

One of the keys to this sort of thing – which gives Nano a leg up over most LED manufacturers – is its patents for super-skinny, lightweight LED carpets like this, that can suspend pretty easily in an open atrium. Most LED product is thicker and much heavier – meaning it wouldn’t look like a suspended tapestry, like this, and suspending the two-sided sign would be a much more involved engineering job, to ensure all that weight could be handled.

One interesting wrinkle to this job is that the specialty leasing people at the mall can sell the screen as a backdrop for things like product demos, launches and special events. The hoist system allows the display to be lowered to the floor for product demonstrations and branding events.