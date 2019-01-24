Watch Video Of LG’s Insane 260-Screen OLED Demo At CES

Good … freaking … Lord!!!

Here’s a video of the absolutely massive curving OLED video wall that was the unmissable eye candy for LG at its booth earlier this month at CES in Vegas. I have not been briefed on what LG will do at ISE – which is also a monster trade show. In the past, LG has kinda sorta emulated what it did at CES, but at nowhere the scale.

LG always does a killer stand at ISE, but the footprint and set-up of the area at the Amsterdam RAI wouldn’t allow something this big, even if the budget was there. Almost wish I went to Vegas and saw this, but only almost. CES is a bit of a sh*t-show.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Dave Haynes

