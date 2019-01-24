ISE Mixer Tickets Open Up

I set aside quite a few tickets for sponsors for the 16:9 ISE Mixer in Amsterdam, and as expected, they weren’t all needed.

So I have opened up a bunch of tickets for the event. Tickets are free but you have to register via Eventbrite. The registration page is here. You complete the general registration form, not the sponsor one, which requires a code word I am not giving you. Pffft.

The event is Feb. 6th, 4 to 6 pm, right at the RAI (the trade show venue). IAdea and Samsung are the event’s sponsors.

For those unfamiliar with 16:9 Mixers, it is an opportunity to network and have a much-welcomed happy hour beer or glass of wine. The crowd will, I assume, be heavily digital signage and, because drinks are free, riddled with free-loading Canadians.

Not too many more sleeps until people starting heading over. I’m stopping for the weekend in London for football (Spurs-Newcastle game … yay!) and a little sightseeing. Then train to Amsterdam.

I plan to get my digital signage nerd on Friday afternoon, so tips on must-see installs welcomed. Haven’t been to London for 4-5 years, so haven’t seen newest stuff.