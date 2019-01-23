Interactive Cube Promotes Cooking Show To JFK Airport Travelers

This a pop-up marketing campaign at Terminal 4 of New York’s JFK Airport – an interactive food dispenser used to promote the Netflix show Final Table.

Says mediaco JCDecaux:

Netflix collaborated with JCDecaux North America to promote its ‘The Final Table’ culinary competition series by creating a mini-meals food dispenser cube in Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport in New York City, one of the top international terminals in the U.S., during Thanksgiving week.

Travellers discovered their interests in the culinary cube by selecting prepared cuisine from around the world including dishes from Mexico, Spain, U.K., Brazil, India, the U.S., Italy, France and Japan – regions that will be featured on the show.

The display would then give information about the region and local cuisine, providing a teaser of the show and the chef featured on that specific episode, while travellers enjoyed their snacks.

The activation promoted “the togetherness food can bring to us all” in one of the top international terminals in the U.S.

Rolling eyes like a teenager on that last bit, but generally, I like the execution and there are obviously lines. People like free stuff, especially food.

The interactive screen is obviously digital. Harder to tell if the walls of the cube are LED or print lightboxes. The big vertical seam in the middle throws me off with either.