Broadsign Puts Ad Supply On Adomni’s Demand-Side Media Buying Platform

Las Vegas-based demand side digital OOH media platform Adomni has struck a partnership with Montreal-based and DOOH-focused software shop Broadsign to make the latter’s end-users 33,000-plus screens available to buy online.

The Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) is now seamlessly integrated into Adomni’s demand-side platform (DSP), says a press release.

“It was a natural choice for us to partner with Broadsign,” says Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. “Broadsign’s vast inventory of premium DOOH screens are a great addition to the Adomni online marketplace. We are excited to team up with Broadsign and enable advertisers to more readily access Broadsign’s supply of DOOH publishers via our programmatic online buying platform.”

Within the first week of the Adomni-Broadsign integration, several campaigns were launched from advertisers such as UFC, Live Nation and the Puerto Rico Board of Tourism.

“We’re excited to connect our publishers to Adomni’s roster of national advertisers, giving brands an additional channel to reach their audiences,” says Adam Green, SVP Broadsign Reach. “We look forward to seeing all the great campaigns this partnership will bring.”

Broadsign already has several other DSPs integrated, such as OutMoove, Splicky, Rubicon and Platform 161.

I did a podcast with Adomni last spring …