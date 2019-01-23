A Glimpse Of The 2019 Global Digital Signage Awards Venue

We are two weeks out from Integrated Systems Europe, and from the 2019 Digital Signage Awards, which Sixteen:Nine sponsors and helps guide and promote.

In 2018, we did the awards at the ISE venue. This year, it’s a dinner, right in central Amsterdam.

The UK-based organizers of the awards, including the evening, have shifted venues to a great looking period spot called the Tobacco Theater. It’s on one of those narrow streets that wind through the historic downtown area. I’ve not seen it, but know I’ve walked by, as there is a little wine bar a few doors down I had my arm viciously twisted to visit during a previous ISE.

I think the evening is very well-subscribed, but if you are going to be in Amsterdam, and want to attend, all the details are here.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
