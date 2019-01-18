Digital Signs Of The Times: Shutdown Time Counters And Birdbox Challenge Warnings

The digital signage CMS software company Rise Vision produces a lot of free, ready-to-use templates for its big base of 9,000-plus customers, and while most of them are things like welcome messages, promotions, menus and calendars, the company’s creatives have also produced things that are more public service-oriented, like anti-bullying messages.

Reflecting how things have grown, ummm, a little nutty in the US lately, the company has made two new templates available.

One (main art) is an HTML5-based template that puts a dynamic counter on how long the government has been shutdown as politicians in Washington bicker, and 800,000 workers go without wages.

The other is a bit like the bullying message, and aimed at the huge base of public schools, colleges and places of worship that use Rise’s low-cost platform. It implores kids (and adults that need some growing up) NOT to emulate the Netflix movie Birdbox by trying to do things, like drive, blindfolded.

Seems crazy that needs to be stated, but we were all teenagers at some point, and we ALL did remarkably stupid things, and somehow survived.

The madness of the Birdbox thing will end quickly. Lord knows about the shutdown.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Dave Haynes

