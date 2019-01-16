How Chive Media Keeps Butts On Barstools, And Its Plans To Expand Its Screen Network Well Beyond Bars

The big selling point for Chive TV is that the streaming channel’s five-hour mix of curated social media content keeps butts in barstools.

The Austin, Texas-based company has some 4,000 bar and restaurant venues running content on one or many of their TVs, and about 500 more come on monthly – with a lot of that growth through word of mouth.

Now Chive has broadened its free streaming content offer beyond just bars – adding venues like gyms, medical clinics and workspace break rooms. There will soon be 10 different channels of content on what’s now branded as Atmosphere TV.

Chive was founded about a decade ago by two brothers, and I spoke with one of them – Leo Resig – about how it all started, why they created a streaming TV channel, and how charitable work is a big part of what they do.

