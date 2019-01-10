New Hotel At ISE Venue To Be Projection-Mapped During Show

The brand new nhow Amsterdam RAI hotel, which is adjacent to the site of next month’s Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) trade show, will be projection-mapped each day during the event.

Specially-created content will be projected onto the 25-storey, 650-room nhow Amsterdam RAI from 3 to 8 pm each day throughout ISE week.

The projection mapping showcase, says a press release, will be delivered by ISE 2019 Technology Partner and media server and digital display specialist Green Hippo, working alongside hire and production experts LANG, a long-term ISE Platinum Sponsor and Technology Partner.

The daily display will demonstrate the latest in projection mapping technology and include live feeds from the ISE show floor.

Content for the presentation is being created by 3D-mapping specialist Tenfeet working in collaboration with Green Hippo. This content will be focused on the concept of diversity as well as on the construction and design inspiration behind the nhow hotel, showcasing popular media manipulation and projection techniques.