16:9 DSE Mixer Booked; Sponsors Committed; Ticketing Starts After ISE

Just signed the paperwork for the 2019 16:9 Mixer at Digital Signage Expo – the long-running unofficial kickoff event for the annual trade show in Las Vegas.

It ain’t broke, so I haven’t fixed it. The venue, timing, and format are all the same. We have room, again, for 400, and if past years are indicative, those 400 spots will go in a matter of days.

I will open registration after ISE in early February. That show now has a 16:9 Mixer as well, and I have already had several people register for the ISE Mixer, thinking it was the DSE Mixer. Best to let one happen, before launching the other.

One great thing – ALL of the 2018 Mixer sponsors are back in for 2019. All of them. Took one email per.

So, a big thanks – one of many to come – to Capital Networks, Chief, MVIX, Wovenmedia, Sharp, Screenfeed, Nanolumens, Right Media Solutions and Exponation (DSE) for stepping up and helping defray the costs of the event, which are substantial.

There is a big base food and bev fee to get the awesome room on the 3rd floor, overlooking the strip. And every admission comes with two premium drinks.

Capital Networks has, I think, been a sponsor of this from the beginning, and I have been doing a DSE Mixer since 2009 – starting with a small, informal meet-up at the gloriously weird Peppermill Lounge, with its flaming fire pools, brass rails and velvet seating. The mixer would always be there, if the place was bigger. Sigh.

Stay tuned in mid-Feb for the registration page to go live.