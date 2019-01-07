Freeman, Pisano And Smith Added To DSF Board

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has announced the 2019 Board of Directors, including three newly elected at-large board members.

Chris Freeman of United Airlines, Frank Pisano of BrightSign and Kelly Smith of Capital Networks were voted on to the board for two year terms. Wayne Rasor of FastSign and Will Amos of Diversified were each voted back on to the board for a second two-year term.

For 2019, Spencer Graham of Real Digital Media is the Chair. Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta takes over the Vice Chairman role. Paul Fleuranges of the NYC Metropolitan Transit Authority and Brian McClimans of Peerless-AV have been elected by the board to serve as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively. Laura Davis-Taylor of the High Street Collective has been elected to the executive committee role, Director of Marketing.

Richard Ventura of NEC Display will serve as the Immediate Past Chairman, having done two years as Chair. Rich did a PILE of work, and Graham has big shoes to fill.

I am on the DSF board, and happy to have all three new faces. Pisano comes from a high-flying hardware vendor in Brightsign, Freeman’s company, well, flies (and is an end-user, which is important) and in Smith, Stephanie Gutnik (Broadsign) and I now have someone else who speaks Canadian.

Smith’s addition also adds more gender balance to the board, with five women on the current 17-member board. It’s not level, but I’d comfortably suggest the percentage is better than the majority of management teams in and around this industry.

The DSF, by the way, has an event next week, Jan. 15th at 6, in NYC for NRF. Details here. Can’t go. Will be at glorious Newark Airport right around then, heading back to Nova Scotia.