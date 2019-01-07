A Sliding Shelf-Edge Display That Recognizes The Products It Fronts

Stumbled via Linkedin on this video post about a retail merchandising solution that puts a tablet on a slider rail in front of a bank of related products.

It’s from a San Francisco area company called OnQ that designs and manufactures category displays for retailers and brands. Instead of “push to learn more” buttons, sensors or tethers for “lift and learn” or some other tactic, this one blends the full merchandising and display unit with a system that that functions as a digital product explainer.

The tablet that is docked on the rail slider uses a rear camera to recognize what product it is in front of, and launches the content for that category. The system includes software that runs the interaction and manages things like sending product information (via URL) to a shopper’s phone.

Kinda interesting. The challenge here, I’m thinking, is the client is not only buying a tablet and software, but a fully-designed merchandising system. So these look more like the sort of thing put into new build stores or “stores of the future” – as opposed to retrofits or add-ons.