ISE 16:9 Mixer Tickets Just About Gone

Hello 2019!
I hope, like me, you took at least a little time off to re-charge, as this year looks busy.
My To Do List includes work related to a pair of 16:9 mixers – the first happening in about five weeks (Feb. 6th) in Amsterdam. The ticketing engine lets me know when there are new registrations to that one, and I checked the total to see there are all of 14 open tickets left (a bunch are held back for sponsor invites).
Soooo … if you are going to ISE and want to meet a pile of digital signage industry people right at the trade show venue, this is THE event. Tickets are free, as are drinks and nibblies, courtesy of sponsors IAdea and Samsung.