ISE 16:9 Mixer Tickets Just About Gone

Hello 2019!

I hope, like me, you took at least a little time off to re-charge, as this year looks busy.

My To Do List includes work related to a pair of 16:9 mixers – the first happening in about five weeks (Feb. 6th) in Amsterdam. The ticketing engine lets me know when there are new registrations to that one, and I checked the total to see there are all of 14 open tickets left (a bunch are held back for sponsor invites).

Soooo … if you are going to ISE and want to meet a pile of digital signage industry people right at the trade show venue, this is THE event. Tickets are free, as are drinks and nibblies, courtesy of sponsors IAdea and Samsung.

Register here.