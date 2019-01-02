ISE 16:9 Mixer Tickets Just About Gone

Hello 2019!

I hope, like me, you took at least a little time off to re-charge, as this year looks busy.

My To Do List includes work related to a pair of 16:9 mixers – the first happening in about five weeks (Feb. 6th) in Amsterdam. The ticketing engine lets me know when there are new registrations to that one, and I checked the total to see there are all of 14 open tickets left (a  bunch are held back for sponsor invites).

Soooo … if you are going to ISE and want to meet a pile of digital signage industry people right at the trade show venue, this is THE event. Tickets are free, as are drinks and nibblies, courtesy of sponsors IAdea and Samsung.

Register here. 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
ISE 16:9 Mixer Tickets Just About Gone https://t.co/VGjxwgHgL3 https://t.co/Ez9HSvHNER - 37 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment