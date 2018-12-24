Merry Christmas!

Time to shut down for a few days.

There will not be a new podcast episode this week or next, as much of the audience is also taking a few days off with  2019 winding down.

We’ll start off fresh in January. Coming then, coverage of NRF in New York and ISE in Amsterdam, and all the usual stuff. We’ll also fire up registration for the annual 16:9 DSE Mixer in late March, which I am happy to report has all but one of its sponsors sorted out already, and that one is just confirming budget. So the event is definitely a go, once again.

Registration is almost all gone for the first 16:9 ISE Mixer.

If you celebrate, enjoy and relax. See you in 2019.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

