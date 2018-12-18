This Year’s Loopy Telecine Holiday Video Is Out

Montreal solutions provider Telecine has produced and sent around its loopy annual Christmas video – something that’s become a bit of a tradition.

This one features a magical shell from the South Pacific that keeps the snow and cold away from the rooftop of Telecine’s historic stone building near downtown Montreal.

Telecine founder James Fine and spouse Chantal spends a few months a year on sailing sabbaticals in the South Pacific, and both live and work in the Telecine building. It has a rooftop that, I’m told, has a great view of the summertime fireworks festival in Montreal.

I like this one, but my fave remains the development of the Pantenna. Though this one is certainly bouncy.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜
Coming overnight on the 16:9 Podcast - the challenge and opportunities of lighting up #digitalsignage in #cannabishttps://t.co/p0X3vjtZEM - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment