This Year’s Loopy Telecine Holiday Video Is Out

Montreal solutions provider Telecine has produced and sent around its loopy annual Christmas video – something that’s become a bit of a tradition.

This one features a magical shell from the South Pacific that keeps the snow and cold away from the rooftop of Telecine’s historic stone building near downtown Montreal.

Telecine founder James Fine and spouse Chantal spends a few months a year on sailing sabbaticals in the South Pacific, and both live and work in the Telecine building. It has a rooftop that, I’m told, has a great view of the summertime fireworks festival in Montreal.

I like this one, but my fave remains the development of the Pantenna. Though this one is certainly bouncy.