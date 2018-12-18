New Istanbul Airport Goes Big On Direct View LED, LCD Smart Signs

The new Istanbul Airport in Turkey, which is opening in phases, has almost 700 Samsung LCD and LED displays, with the direct view LED encompassing more than 1,000 sq. meters of visual space.

The centerpieces of the install are two giant 193-sq. meter LED screens at the international departure gate, near the hotel area and the front office. There are also big LED signage screens in the arrival halls, baggage claim, check-in, passport control and lounges.

The screens went in via Media Port Istanbul, which has the digital OOH media concession for the airport. Once fully open, Istanbul Airport will be the world’s largest airport, serving 200 million passengers annually. It will host 2,000 arriving and departing aircrafts, with flights to 350 destinations.

The first phase of the Istanbul Airport opened on October 29, 2018, the 95th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. The airport’s main terminal building, a 1.4 million square meter space under one roof, is where this first wave of screens went in – done in 45 days via the solutions firm B.T. Global.

The displays are all System on Chip-based, though I wouldn’t be sure the big LEDs are running off that. Samsung has its own controller boxes for its direct view LEDs.

“Samsung’s brand reliability as a global display business leader was one of the most important considerations when determining who would manage this important project since it had to be executed with precision in such a short period of time,” says Kadri Samsunlu, Chief Executive Officer of Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA). “We appreciate the quality of Samsung’s cutting-edge technology together with Media Port Istanbul’s market experience for our new Istanbul Airport to take one step further to grow as a major travel hub.”

Nice airport, but volatile place. Had a speaking invite in Turkey this past year. The boss flatly said No. Maybe one day.