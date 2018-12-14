Signagelive Adds Easy, Template-Based Creative Via PosterMyWall Integration

UK digital signage CMS software shop Signagelive has always been fast and smart about tying in to capabilities it can add to its overall offer, choosing to partner rather than build.

Its integration is with the US-based firm PosterMyWall – a template-driven, cloud-based platform that allows end-users to build promotional spots without having a lick of design skills.

Thousands of templates, says the press release, can be used for restaurants, retail, corporate, events and bars within Signagelive which can be customized within minutes. Edit your designs for free and have them appear automatically on your screens. Use stunning visuals to advertise and promote sales and discounts, and show engaging and attention-grabbing videos.

PosterMyWall makes digital signage easy:

70,000 professional templates;

Easily change signage from your browser or phone;

Pay as you go or choose a subscription plan;

Hundreds of Thousands of HD Stock Videos.

The PosterMyWall integration is basically a widget that works within the Signagelive platform, and content can run on things like supported players and SOC displays. One nice (and important) feature is that a change to content in a PosterMyWall asset being automatically updated without the need to republish in Signagelive.

“When I first saw PosterMyWall in action I was very impressed with the simplicity and ease of use for creating broadcast quality content for digital signage,” says Jason Cremins, Founder/CEO, Signagelive. “We approached the PosterMyWall team to discuss if they could optimize their platform for use with Signagelive and specifically the ability to make changes that auto-update content when published using our platform. The resulting integration of PosterMyWall with Signagelive delivers an extremely powerful and cost-effective content creation solution for customers that require high quality, engaging and frequently updated content for their digital displays.”

I did a podcast back in February with Jaffer Haider, CEO of PosterMyWall: