16:9 Mixer At ISE: Register Now

It’s official – there will be 16:9 Mixers at DSE AND at ISE in Amsterdam in 2019.

The DSE Vegas details are still being sorted (but same place, format, etc as is past) but the inaugural ISE event is ready to go.

It will be Wednesday, Feb. 6th from 4 to 6 pm, at the event hall, in a mezzanine-level restaurant near the main entrance. Tickets are free but extremely limited. The place holds 200. The DSE event attracts about 10% of the overall attendance of that show, but 10 percent of this show would be 8,000-something, so this is a little different. I’m not doing a party for 1,000s, nor would I want to attend something that crowded and chaotic. Get tired even thinking about something like that.

This event – basically 2 hours of cocktails and networking – is gratefully and graciously sponsored by IAdea and Samsung. There will be cocktails and nibbly food – enough to take the edge off ands bridge you to dinner, or if you are like me, probably the first food all trade show day.

Please only register if you truly believe you can and will go, as spots are so limited. The event and registration landing page is here.