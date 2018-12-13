Video: LAX Int’L Terminal Gets Content Refresh For Iconic Digital Signage Install

The LAX International Terminal digital experience is a few years old now, but to the credit of the airport and JC Decaux, which has the media concession for the airport, the content is being refreshed.

This is a loop showing the content being developed for the seven big display elements in the post-security part of the terminal, as developed by the Paris-based experiential content shop Admemori.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

1 thought on "Video: LAX Int'L Terminal Gets Content Refresh For Iconic Digital Signage Install

