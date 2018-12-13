The LAX International Terminal digital experience is a few years old now, but to the credit of the airport and JC Decaux, which has the media concession for the airport, the content is being refreshed.
This is a loop showing the content being developed for the seven big display elements in the post-security part of the terminal, as developed by the Paris-based experiential content shop Admemori.
1 thought on “Video: LAX Int’L Terminal Gets Content Refresh For Iconic Digital Signage Install”
It’s been years now to the digital signage at this international terminal. No doubt they are going great with it, but why don’t they give some screen for advertising?