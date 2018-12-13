Rome’s Airport Has Shape-Shifting LED Ad Chandelier

Anything with moving parts has risks, but using programmed hydraulic arms and LED screens inside and airport is way, way, way less trouble-prone and risky than something with thousands of sync’d, ever-moving bits on an outside display.

That’s why comparing this install to the doomed Coca-Cola display in Times Square isn’t all that relevant.

This is in the main airport in Rome – a ClearChannel ad chandelier that went live this summer. It is the product of a German company – Simtec – that knows a thing or two about hydraulics, via work building flight and driving simulators. Those are Prismview (Samsung) 4mm LED panels.

The ever-moving LED panels have a bit of a need-to-watch quality about them. I like.