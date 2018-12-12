Spectrio Merges With Codigo; Gets Footprint & Experience In Financial Services

Tampa-based in-store marketing solutions provider Spectrio has merged with Louisville-based Codigo, a digital signage and kiosk software and solutions shop that has long focused on the financial services industry.

“Over the years, Spectrio has focused on client growth in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, veterinary, and retail verticals. We are excited to add a fresh focus on the financial industry,” says Ron Merritt, CRO of Spectrio. “With many brick and mortar financial service institutions revamping and rebuilding their in-store experiences, Spectrio has an exceptional opportunity to help them increase engagement and loyalty by connecting with their customers in meaningful and memorable ways.”

The press release adds:

Spectrio’s current clients receive turnkey equipment, installation, programming, and creative content development as well as the ability to customize timing, format, and marketing messages to help drive customer behavior. With the merger, Codigo clients will benefit from the use of Spectrio’s comprehensive in-store marketing technologies as well as additional in-house production, creative, and technical support staff.

“Our clients have been asking for a platform that offers more creative control and quicker turnaround for their marketing content,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO of Spectrio. “Adding Codigo’s proprietary cloud-based software to Spectrio’s suite of marketing technologies addresses these requests, while including a layer of user-friendly design that makes changing content simple and convenient for our clients.”

Spectrio’s in-store marketing offer includes digital signage, Wi-Fi marketing, as well as in-store music and marketing, and on-hold marketing.

It’s an interesting move for both companies. I know Codigo more, and have always liked the company’s focus on small to mid-size regional banks, credit unions and savings and loans. The big companies in the ecosystem tend to chase the enterprise, 100s or 1000s of locations accounts. But there’s a LOT of regionals with dozens of locations.

The Codigo website has already rolled over to “powered by Spectrio.”

It is the 2nd acquisition of a signage company this year by Spectrio. The company acquired Charlotte-based 10 Foot Wave back in Q1.