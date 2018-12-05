Podcast Delayed

Not sure what’s up with my usually, mostly reliable sound engineer, but he’s not provided me with the finished file in time to get this week’s podcast up on time. He’s in Bosnia, so I can’t just go over and bang on his door.

I could probably stitch the thing together myself, but I could probably do all kinds of things that I instead hire other people to do, because that’s what they do, and they’re good at it.

Anyway, this week’s podcast is delayed, but hopefully it will be in my hands today and ready to post. Problem is, much of my day, starting way early, is in airplanes, heading to Miami. I don’t see posting a file using an airplane’s crappy WiFi.

Stay tuned …