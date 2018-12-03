NJ Transit-Intersection Media Deal Will Add Real-Time Digital Signage, Kiosks

The OOH media firm Intersection has landed a new seven-year media concession with NJ TRANSIT that will include a significant investment on digital signage and interactive displays.

Systemwide improvements, says an Intersection press release, will include installing and upgrading digital displays and adding new IxNTouch interactive information kiosks, giving riders greater access to real-time transit updates, local information, wayfinding, and other useful content, thanks to IxNConnect, Intersection’s transit communications platform.

IxNConnect will allow NJ TRANSIT an unprecedented ability to communicate with its customers in real-time across its network of digital screens and target messages by line, station, and even down to the individual display. Today’s announcement follows the installation of IxNTouch kiosks in select rail and light rail station platforms, which NJ TRANSIT and Intersection announced in May.

As is very typical with mass transit media deals, the infrastructure goes in on the media company’s nickel, and the mass transit authority gets a revenue share from sold media – often a guarantee as opposed to a share on actual sales.

Intersection says NJ TRANSIT is a part of the rapidly expanding network of cities and transit agencies leveraging Intersection’s renowned smart cities and media solutions. Intersection’s media network extends to the top six U.S. media markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Dallas — in addition to other major regions such as Charlotte, Houston, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and London. Intersection’s network reaches over 50 million people through more than 75,000 digital and static assets nationwide, including Link Wi-Fi kiosks, interactive IxNTouch displays, and IxNSight panels.

Intersection’s IxNConnect transit communications platform is being deployed throughout other major transit systems, such as the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Intersection will continue to expand IxNConnect to transit agencies across the globe.