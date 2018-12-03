LED Feature Walls Give Renovated Space Center Shop Lift-Off

This is what’s called the World’s Largest Space Shop, a renovated 15,372 sq. ft. retail space at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Florida’s east coast.

The shop re-opened in June this year, upgraded among many things by big indoor and outdoor LED feature walls and interactive screens, all via RMG Networks. The solution uses RMG content services and the LED modules are RMG-branded, though RMG almost certainly is buying already-manufactured white-label LED modules.

Says a press release:

RMG produced a series of content video stories channelled through custom LED displays for newly imagined displays on the exterior of several attractions. These displays draw guests into attractions including the Astronaut Training Experience Center (ATX), Mars Rover Concept Vehicle, Kennedy Space Center Bus Tours, Universe Theater, and the newly renovated, two-level Space Shop.

“It is an extreme honour to be working with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The opportunity to create content that is powerfully displayed on our MAX LED displays is truly the definition of solution architecture. There is nothing to compare with walking around the visitor complex and seeing the smiling faces of guests from around the world enjoying the stories created,” says Jerry Rosen, RMG’s chief revenue officer.

“RMG has been a tremendous partner. Its creativity, state-of-the-art technology and commitment to our guest experience continues to earn them project after project. It’s a strong business relationship,” adds Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.