Digital Signage Awards Entries Up 50%: Awards Night Tables Booking Up

Entries for the 2019 Digital Signage Awards, which Sixteen:Nine is among the main sponsors, are up 50 percent year to year, and the list of entrants is impressive.

The entries closed, on schedule, at the end of October, and there are some big names among the companies looking for recognition:

Alphadisplay

Art of Context

Beaver Group

BillBoard Video Group

BT

Cineplex Digital Media

Creative Action

Entwined Australia

ESI Design

Esprit Digital

Gable

Hughes Network Systems

IAdea Corp

InfiLED

JSC CROC

Koçsistem

Linney

Moment Factory

NanoLumens

NEC Display

NECSUM

ONELAN

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Peerless AV

Pixel Inspiration

Prendi Pty

ProntoTV

Publicis Sapient

Reflect

Responsive Spaces

Revel Media Group

RMG Networks

Sansi

ScreenCloud

Sharp Electronics Corporation of America

Signagelive

Signet

SiliconCore Technology

Stingray Business

Synect

teamLab

Tractor and Ayuda

Tripleplay Services

Trison

TQ Group

Trueform

Userful

Valotalive

VIF Tele

YCD Multimedia

Zytronic Displays

A panel of 28 Judges – not trade media but all people who actually do this stuff – are now in the midst of going through the entries (which reminds me, as head judge, I need to get to it). A short-list of Finalists will be published on December 9, if not sooner. A full list of the Judges will be published as soon as the process is complete and that short-list published.

Companies are already reserving their places for the awards night at the Compagnie Theater in central Amsterdam, for the evening of Feb. 6, 2019. The event, as you have likely sorted out in your head, happens in Amsterdam at the same time as the massive ISE trade show – the thinking being that much of the industry will be in the city that week.

Places are limited, so the DSA organizers are encouraging people to reserve spots – particularly if there are groups of people – nice and early.

The big Spanish integrator Trison is now the Headline Sponsor for the awards, and join Category Sponsors BBV, Gable, Mvix Digital Signage, Nanolumens and Sixteen:Nine for the 2019 Awards.

For more information about the Digital Signage Awards, and how to book a seat or table for that night, click here.