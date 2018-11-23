This Movember-Focused Digital Poster Recognizes, Responds To Facial Hair

This is a great example of how video analytics technology can be applied to a digital OOH ad campaign – adding some surprise and whimsy for people, particularly men, who walk by a digital poster.

The Movember Foundation, the men’s health charity, is running a campaign in the UK and Australia that uses Quividi’s pattern detection algorithms to recognize the facial pattern of men with beards or moustaches, and triggering content that reacts to recognized patterns.

Says a Quividi press release:

Bearded passers-by were greeted on screen with a specific humorous message (“2016 called, it wants its beard back”) whereas moustachioed men were congratulated for their look (“Your moustache looks good”). Passers-by with no facial hair but who smiled at the screen were also served with a triggered, contextualized message (“This smile is a money-maker”). All others saw a generic campaign for the Movember Foundation.

All the creative ended up inviting everyone to show support for the Movember Foundation by growing a moustache for the month Movember.

The campaign ran in Australia in collaboration with VMO, across their retail and service station network, and in the UK with Clear Channel, on their Malls Live Interactive Network.

“We are really proud of this creative campaign that we have collaborated on with Quividi, VMO & Clear Channel UK. The moustache has always been designed to grab attention and start important conversations about men’s health and this takes it to the next level. Innovation is really important to the Movember Foundation, as people are increasingly asked to fundraise or donate to charities,” says Juliette Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for the Movember Foundation. “It is important we continually trial new technology, in order to help us reach our goals of reducing the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and halving the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030.”

Really like this, because it’s fun and pushes the pattern detection tech a bit more than male/female and age. Clever.