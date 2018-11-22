Halifax Bank’s Splashy London Flagship Branch Features LED Halo, Interactive Stations

This is the London flagship branch for the UK-based Halifax Bank – located on Oxford Street across the road from the Tottenham Court Road Underground station.

The new branch has a long list of digital signage and interactive applications, all pulled together by the Manchester-area solutions firm Pixel Inspiration., which has been working for years with Halifax.

Among the various “experiences” – a custom-built Travel Zone interactive globe, coin counter for kids learning to save, and a homebuyers’ hub area topped by a 3mm pitch LED halo.

Very nice, though the place looks more like a wireless phone store than a bank (which is maybe the point).