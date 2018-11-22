ComQi

Halifax Bank’s Splashy London Flagship Branch Features LED Halo, Interactive Stations

This is the London flagship branch for the UK-based Halifax Bank – located on Oxford Street across the road from the Tottenham Court Road Underground station.

The new branch has a long list of digital signage and interactive applications, all pulled together by the Manchester-area solutions firm Pixel Inspiration., which has been working for years with Halifax.

Among the various “experiences” – a custom-built Travel Zone interactive globe, coin counter for kids learning to save, and a homebuyers’ hub area topped by a 3mm pitch LED halo.

Very nice, though the place looks more like a wireless phone store than a bank (which is maybe the point).

 

Dave Haynes
Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
