Interactive Zone Lets Fans Photobomb Favorite NHL Players

The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers pro hockey team has established a Family Fun Zone in its home arena, the Wells Fargo Center, that’s largely built around interactive technology.

The team worked with Philly-based MVP Interactive on four different fan experiences – including a couple of augmented reality photo set-ups. I’m partial to the one that enables people to photobomb player photos.

I think I have seen the virtual hockey goalie thing they’re doing before, but I like the idea of a digital air hockey game (as long as it doesn’t replicate the ear-splitting clicks of the plater discs).

MVP’s work – a lot of it gesture-based – is focused very heavily on fixed and pop-up professional sports fan experiences.