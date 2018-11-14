Anti-Racism Center Uses AR, Contactless Payments To Raise Funds Off Sidewalk DOOH Screens

This is an interesting mash-up of augmented reality, sensors, contactless payment tech and digital OOH displays executed by JCDecaux in Norway, for the Norwegian Centre Against Racism In Lillestrøm.

The fundraising campaign shows a bunch of white power thugs, on a street furniture screen, approaching people and chanting their nasty bile. That stops and they disperse when viewers pull out some sort of payment card and make a donation.

The AR piece involves the view through the screen being the real-life streetscape behind and beyond.

AR on the transit shelter screens is not new, but this is a very different, compelling take.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

