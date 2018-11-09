Taking Analog Style, And Going Digital With It

Here’s a digitized take on those analog flip-flap, flip-disc boards, like the ones coming out of Philadelphia profiled yesterday.

The New Zealand wing of the Flight Centre travel agency chain, if it is like Flight Centres I’ve seen elsewhere, has for many, many years had signs in windows and inside that list airfare costs for a series of destinations. It’s the sort of thing that begged to go digital.

What they’ve done in the land of the All Blacks is put window screens that are fully digital, but use software and creative to pick up the nice design of those electro-mechanical signs. So they look like old-school flight advisory boards at an airport.

The NZ-based CMS and solutions company Wallflower put the project together.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

